EPSOM — Donald F. Hiltz, 80, of Epsom, passed away peacefully Monday, February 28, 2022, at Harris Hill Center in Concord, NH, while his daughter Ruthanne held his hand.
Donald was born in Wolfeboro, January 27, 1942, the son of Fredrick Leslie and Cynthia Irene Hiltz. He was raised in Gilmanton and was a graduate of Laconia High School. He joined the Army and served as a Military Police Officer. He married Hilda (Danforth) Hiltz and lived in Gilmanton, Farmington and Middleton and retired after a 30 plus year career at Davidson Rubber / Textron. Upon retirement Donald moved to Epsom.
Donald loved to travel, visiting National Parks, the ocean, lighthouses and many other historic sites and natural wonders. While in the Army some of the favorite locations he visited were New Mexico and France. He loved playing cards with friends and to watch and play sports. He always loved basketball and played in multiple Senior Olympic Games.
Donald is survived by his son, Allen Hiltz of Andover, MA; his daughter, Ruthanne Gutowski and her husband, Jeffrey, of Northville, NY; grandchildren, Ryan Paris, Emma Hiltz, Erik Gutowski and Owen Hiltz; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A Cemetery Committal Service will be held Friday, March 11, at 1:00 p.m. at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway in Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Donald's memory may be made to Granite VNA Hospice, The Slusser Center, 30 Pillsbury Street, Concord, NH 03301 or online at www.granitevna.org.
The Cremation Society of New Hampshire, Boscawen office, is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.csnh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.