BELMONT — Donald Christopher Curran Sr., 64, of Laconia Road, passed away at his home, on Monday, July 5, 2021.
Donald was born on March 22, 1957, in Long Island, NY, the son of Donald A. Curran and Francis Curran.
His favorite activity was Belmont’s Old Home Day celebrations; The day meant his family and friends would be surrounding him. One of the staples of the day was to make sure his dad got his fried dough and fireworks to end the day! Growing up on a farm reinforced his love for animals.
Donald is survived by his sons, Donald C. Curran Jr. and his wife Shannon of Concord, and Christopher Curran of Rochester; his daughters, Rachel Breen of Russellville, AR, Shawna Cotter of Lewiston, ME, Mary Stewart of Franklin; and his beloved 15 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Donald is predeceased by his infant sister.
Calling Hours will be held on Monday, July 12, 2021, from 10:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m., in the Carriage House, at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
