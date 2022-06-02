MEREDITH — Dolores Y. McMillen, 89, of Meredith, passed away on Sunday 24, April 2022.
Mrs. McMillen was the widow of Harold E. McMillen, her husband of 68 years. She was born on January 15, 1933 in Bradford, PA and brought up there. She was pre-deceased by a brother, Charles Rhodes and a sister, Dorothy Crispin. She was a parishioner of St. Charles parish in Meredith.
She attended Bradford public schools and was active in her local Girl Scouts chapter. In high school, she was a majorette with the marching band. After graduating from Bradford High School, she worked at various jobs including the telephone company. As her sons grew, she also worked for Avon and Demoulas Supermarket. She enjoyed cooking for her family and extended family and bowling with her close friends. Among her other interests were reading, quilting, traveling, boating on Lake Winnipesaukee and watching old movies. She was a homemaker who taught her sons the basics of reading and arithmetic before they entered school. Throughout the years she would reminisce about family history and helped her sons and other relatives come to know and cherish their own family heritage.
She is survived by four sons, Stephen of Nashua and his wife Diane, Bryan of Hill, Gregory of Cathedral City, CA and his wife Verlene, and Scott of Hookset, and his wife Anita. Mrs. McMillen is also survived by four grandsons, Ryan of Penacook, Stephen of Austin, TX, Matthew of Dallas, TX and Alex of Dover; and by a great-granddaughter, Molly.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 20, at 10 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic in Meredith. Burial will be held in the NH Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen at 2 p.m.
The Mayhew Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with their arrangements. For more information, go to; www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
