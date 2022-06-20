LOUDON — Diana M. Shore, 79, of School Street, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at her home.
Diana was born March 21, 1943, in Portsmouth, to the late Everett and Myrtle (Adams) Butler.
She is survived by her husband Stephen, of Loudon; three sons, Joseph, Michael and John; five grandchildren, Heather, Stephen, Garrett, Tanner, Matthew, Sadie, and Patrick.
Services will be private.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements.
