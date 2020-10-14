LEBANON — Devin Eldridge, 40, of Moultonborough, died suddenly Oct. 10, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Hospital after complications from a stroke.
Born in Laconia, on June 7, 1980, she was the daughter of the late Langdon John Eldridge and Alecia M. (Diagneau) Ager.
Devin grew up in the Ossipee and Moultonborough area. She was a graduate of Altoona High School in Altoona, Pa. She was a resident of the Meredith and Moultonborough area for past 20 years.
Devin is survived by her son, Bryson P. Eldridge of Moultonborough; her mother, Alecia M. Ager; her brother, Ernest C. Eldridge of North Conway; her sisters, Brittany Eldridge of Ossipee and Rebecca Lupuin of Wolfeboro; many nieces and nephews; and her significant other of many years, William C. Pelon of Moultonborough.
A graveside service will be held in the Shannon Cemetery in Moultonborough, on Friday, Oct. 16, at 2 p.m.
Attendees are asked to follow all CDC guidelines and wear a mask.
The Mayhew Funeral Home and Crematorium in Meredith and Plymouth are assisting the family with their arrangements. For more information, visit mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
