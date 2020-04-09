SANBORTON — Dennis Scott Livingston, 78, of Sanbornton, peacefully lost his long battle with Parkinson’s Disease and dementia, at the N.H. State Veterans’ Home, on Friday, April 4, 2020.
Dennis was born in Canton, Ohio, on April 2,1942, the son of Jefferson Livingston and Jean (McDermott) Livingston. He moved to, and grew up in Winnisquam, graduating from Winnisquam Regional High School in 1960. He received his bachelor’s degree in Psychology from the University of New Hampshire.
Dennis served in the Unites States Army National Guard, BTRYC 3rd BN 197th ARTY. In the Army, he was SP4 and worked in supplies and motor section and served in the Vietnam War from 1968 to 1969.
Dennis worked as a plant manager at Oak Laminates in Franklin, and was then transferred to open a new plant in California where he met his wife. Dennis also worked for many years in sales at Electro Circuits in Laconia, McGreevy’s Automotive, and finished his semi-retirement at Home Depot in Tilton, working in their gardening center.
Dennis loved to watch NASCAR races and enjoyed spending summers in Wells Beach, Maine, with his wife, sitting on the beach, line-dancing, gardening, reading, hunting, woodworking and building things, including his beloved log cabin. Dennis especially loved his dogs and reminisced about them often, his favorite breed being the schnauzer.
A special thank-you to the people at Tilton Veterans’ Home for their loving care and support during his final days.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 43 years, Pamela (Coffin) Livingston; his daughter, Stacie (Livingston) Mosher of Gilmanton, her husband, Ryan Mosher, and their three sons, Tyler, Brody, and Beckett; stepson Chad Dion, his significant other, Laura Flora, and son Trevor of Gilford; his brother, Brett, and wife Robin Livingston; sister Brynne Livingston; brother-in-law Gordon “Cappy” Bradley and his wife, Marilyn; sisters-in-law Marge Livingston of Ohio and Penny Wilson of Gilford; along with many other loving nieces and nephews. He also had a predeceased stepdaughter, Lisa Mallory, her son, Sean Mallory, and brother Jeff Livingston. Dennis was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend to everyone.
Dennis will be buried at the New Hampshire State Veterans’ Cemetery, Boscawen, with a memorial service at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
