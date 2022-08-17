Dennis L. Hughes, 44

Dennis L. Hughes, 44

HOLDERNESS — Dennis L. Hughes, 44, of Holderness, passed away unexpectedly on August 15, 2022. Dennis was born on May 26,1978 the son of Linda (Thompson) St. Cyr and Gregory Hughes. He was the beloved grandson of Lyle and Doris Thompson of Holderness.

Dennis graduated from Plymouth Regional High School and worked for the NH DOT for two years following his graduation. Dennis spent most of his days in his hometown of Holderness and was employed by the Town of Holderness Highway Department for the past 22 years. His knowledge of the town was a true asset. Dennis was always kind and respectful to everyone he encountered. He could often be found helping others.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.