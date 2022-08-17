HOLDERNESS — Dennis L. Hughes, 44, of Holderness, passed away unexpectedly on August 15, 2022. Dennis was born on May 26,1978 the son of Linda (Thompson) St. Cyr and Gregory Hughes. He was the beloved grandson of Lyle and Doris Thompson of Holderness.
Dennis graduated from Plymouth Regional High School and worked for the NH DOT for two years following his graduation. Dennis spent most of his days in his hometown of Holderness and was employed by the Town of Holderness Highway Department for the past 22 years. His knowledge of the town was a true asset. Dennis was always kind and respectful to everyone he encountered. He could often be found helping others.
His most favorite thing was spending time with his son, Trevor. Dennis was so very proud of him and the man that he had become. His face would light up whenever talking about Trevor. He and Trevor’s mother, Saralyn, worked together to raise a great young man, who is so much like his father. Dennis will continue to look down on his son with pride and love in his heart.
One of Denny’s favorite pastimes was going to all of the fairs with his grandparents, especially Fryeburg Fair. He loved working with the Haflinger ponies and showing them in the halter class. He also looked forward to being in the hayfield every summer with family and friends.
Dennis was predeceased by his mother; grandparents and uncle Woody of Holderness. He leaves behind his son, Trevor Hughes of Holderness; his father, Greg Hughes (wife Charlene) of Belmont; his brother, Lee Hughes (wife Laurie) of Bridgewater; brother, Allen Hughes (wife Laurie) of Campton; sister, Abigail LeRoux (husband Bobby) of Campton; and stepsister, Sarah Davis (husband Jeremy) of Sanborton. He also leaves behind his uncles, Skip Thompson (wife Dottie) of Holderness, Lyle Thompson (wife Cynthia) of Holderness, and Lewis Thompson (wife Vicki) of Holderness; and his aunt, Louise Thompson (husband Les Torsey) of New Hampton.
Dennis also leaves behind many cousins, nieces and nephews who he loved. Dennis is going to be sorely missed by everyone.
A graveside ceremony will be held on Tuesday August 23, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Trinity Cemetery in Holderness.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Meredith and Plymouth are honored to assist the Hughes family with their arrangements. To sign The Book of Memories, go to: www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
