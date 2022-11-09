Delphine M. Clough, 82

MEREDITH — Delphine Marion Clough, 82, of Meredith, left this world on November 3, 2022.
Born in Whitefield, New Hampshire, on May 2, 1940, to Cleophas and Lucille (Cleveland) Dorr, she was a lifetime resident of New Hampshire.
Delphine is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Arthur Clifford Clough Jr.; daughter, Annette Bacon and husband John; son, Arthur Clough III and wife Lili, and son, Roland Clough and wife Cynthia; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by several youth exchange students who still called her “Mom” decades later.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, James, Roland and Dorothy Dorr.
Delphine lived a life of service to her community and was true to the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self.” She was one of the first four female members of the Meredith Rotary Club and had 32 years of perfect attendance. She was a former District Chairman of the Rotary Youth Exchange Program, a Stephens Ministry Leader, a former ambassador for Shelter Box and was one of five people nominated nationally for Ambassador of the Year. She was presented with Service to Youth Recognition by the President of Rotary International; was a former Meredith Public Library Trustee; former Treasurer of the Moultonborough United Methodist Church; sang in church choirs for 73 years; went to India twice and administered polio drops to children; and during winters in Florida was a member of the Colony Cove Hobby Club where she led the service project making teddy bears for the Sheriff’s Christmas party for underprivileged children.
A memorial service will be held in the spring of 2023 at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Rotary International, One Rotary Center, 1560 Sherman Avenue, Evanston IL 60201.
