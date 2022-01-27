Dean E. Stevens Jr., 56

PLYMOUTH — Dean E. Stevens Jr. passed away suddenly in his home on Saturday, January 22, 2022. He was 56 years young.
He was the son of the late Barbara Emery Stevens of North Woodstock, NH. Dean along with his four other siblings were raised in North Woodstock and attended all three Lin-Wood public schools. He was part of the local Boy Scout group. He graduated in 1986 from Lin-Wood High School.
After graduation he lived and worked locally. He worked for Hollis Drake, Gene Smith Sr. and Arnolds at their local gas stations and garages pumping gas and driving tow trucks. He worked at the local ski area Loon Mountain for nine years. He worked night security for the Lodge at Lincoln Station in Lincoln, NH, for 10 years. Then one day Dean's dream of being a fireman came true! Dean became a volunteer member of the Lincoln Fire Department for about six years until he moved to Campton and became a member of the Campton/Thornton Fire Department for another six years. Dean worked for Burger King in Ashland and at Plymouth State College.
In 2001 he relocated to Plymouth and married his wife Michelle Stevens and gained a son Jeff and they went on to have their daughter Makayla. Dean will be remembered fondly by so many for his comedic personality. He knew how to make anyone smile and could make anyone laugh. He had a contagious laugh. He loved to laugh and hear people’s laughter. He loved his friends and he especially loved his family. Family meant everything to him.
Dean is predeceased by his mother, Barbara Emery Stevens.
Dean is survived by his wife of 20 years, Michelle Jenot Stevens; son, Jeff Manion and wife Kristina; two grandchildren, Sofia and Owen; and daughter, Makayla Stevens; three sisters, Carol Downing and her husband Bernie Colangeli, Sandy Libby and her husband Wendell Smith Jr., and Edith Burhoe; a brother, Lincoln Stevens and his wife Harriet Stevens; nephew, Timothy Downing Jr.; five nieces, Heather Clement, Brittney Libby, Brianne Parker, Gabrielle Burhoe and Kristina Chase; and numerous great-nephews, great-nieces and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held at The Common Man Inn and Spa, Rte. 3, Plymouth, NH, on February 19, 2022, from 1-4 p.m.
