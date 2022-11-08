David M. Porusta, 72

David M. Porusta, 72

ARCADIA, Florida — David Michael Porusta, 72, passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, surrounded by his family and friends after a brief battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

If you asked a hundred people who Dave Porusta was, they’d all give you a different story. A loving husband, a devoted father, a generous grandfather, an avid golfer, a community music man, the life of the party, a good person, a true and loyal friend. Dave was all of these things. He touched the lives of so many people in his lifetime.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.