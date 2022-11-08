David M. Porusta, 72

ARCADIA, Florida — David Michael Porusta, 72, passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, surrounded by his family and friends after a brief battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer.
If you asked a hundred people who Dave Porusta was, they’d all give you a different story. A loving husband, a devoted father, a generous grandfather, an avid golfer, a community music man, the life of the party, a good person, a true and loyal friend. Dave was all of these things. He touched the lives of so many people in his lifetime.
Dave was born on November 26, 1949, to Julius Porusta and Catherine (Daly) Porusta. Dave was the youngest of four children and is survived by his three sisters and their husbands, Jane and Lou Gagnon, Sue and Dick Lozeau, and Carol and Frank Charubin.
Dave was a graduate of Nashua High School, Class of 1967. In high school, he worked as an usher at the State Theater in Nashua where he met his soon-to-be wife Catherine "Cathi" Roy. Dave and Cathi were married on May 30, 1970. Dave enlisted in the Army National Guard from 1973 — 1980. After high school, Dave was employed by Hammer Industrial / Hammer Hardware in Nashua for 26 years and served as Vice President of Operations before moving in the direction of sales. His business connections allowed him to move on to other sales related companies including American Tool, Irwin, and Newell-Rubbermaid until his retirement in 2017.
Dave and Cathi were both born and raised in Nashua, New Hampshire, and moved to Hudson, New Hampshire, to raise their family. They had Eric Michael in 1971, Brian Keith in 1974, and Amy Kristen in 1979. In 1986, Dave and Cathi bought a second home in Moultonborough, New Hampshire, on Lake Winnipesaukee. Countless weekend trips to the lake turned into permanency as they sold their house in Hudson and moved to the lake full time. Dave and Cathi enjoyed the lake very much and all the fun it offered including boating, swimming, jet skiing, and snowmobiling. At the lake they watched their family grow as their kids got married and grandchildren arrived. Eric and his wife Kerri have three sons, Andrew Michael Porusta (25), Connor David Porusta (23), and Gavin William Porusta (19). Brian and his wife Stephanie have a daughter and two sons, Emily Katherine (Porusta) Davis (26), Maxwell Reid Porusta (23), and Simon Julius Porusta (17). Amy and her husband Matt have two sons and a daughter, Evan Joshua McKenna (21), Olivia Lyn McKenna (19), and Atley Adam Rollins (13). Dave enjoyed his grandchildren very much. He was a big part of all of their lives and touched them in ways he will never know. Dave also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews.
Dave and Cathi loved to travel and vacation. Most of their adventures were cruises, trips to the Caribbean, and annual visits to Aruba. Dave was a faithful New England sports fan and brought his grandchildren to Red Sox games many times over the years. As his family grew in size and age, Dave took up more and more golf. Golf was a passion for him that he enjoyed very much and played often. Dave would often brag to his family and friends about his “holes in one.”
To escape the cold of New England and enjoy his beloved golf daily, Dave and Cathi moved permanently to Arcadia, Florida, in 2017. This move turned out to be a very uplifting and rewarding part of his life. In addition to playing endless golf, Dave was President of the Arcadia Village Golf Commission. As President, he was very passionate about maintaining and continuously improving the AV golf course. Arcadia Village embraced Dave and Cathi. Dave, the “music man,” was the life of the party! Dave made lifelong friends who will miss him very much. The stories that he shared and the conversations and jokes that he told will be forever remembered.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Dave at Arcadia Village in Arcadia, Florida, on Saturday, November 26 (Dave’s 73rd birthday), at the Cantina Clubhouse at 1 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
A private Celebration of Life will also be held in the Spring of 2023 in Moultonborough, New Hampshire.
David Michael Porusta will be forever loved and missed by so many. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to Tidewell Hospice, 919 N. Arcadia Ave., Arcadia, FL 34266. Dave’s family will be forever grateful for the care he received in his last weeks.
