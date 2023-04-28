David Harrington, 70

LACONIA — David “Dave” Harrington, 70, of Highland Street, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 25.
Dave was born on Dec. 10, 1952, in Medford, Massachusetts, the son of the late Michelina “Dolly” (Amoroso) Harrington and Daniel Harrington.
Dave loved to be on his Harley, enjoying sunny skies and the long open road. His love for motorcycles gave him a very close knit group of friends in Laconia that he shared this passion with. Dave also made his nightly appearance to "Dunks" to visit with his close friends. Everybody that knew Dave loved him. Dave loved his family, spending time being Papa to his grandchildren, and was either wrestling with Montgomery or reading books to Olivia’s dolls every time they were together.
Dave is survived by his daughter, Kim Boig of Newburyport, Massachusetts; son, David Harrington and his wife Elisa of Methuen, Massachusetts; and two grandchildren, Montgomery and Olivia of Methuen; brothers, Steven Harrington of Margate, Florida, Daniel Harrington and his wife Colleen of Andover, Massachusetts, Mark Harrington of Salisbury, Massachusetts, and Paul Harrington of Wakefield, Massachusetts; nephews, Patrick and Ryan; and a niece, Meghan.
His children are offering services in New Hampshire and Massachusetts for his friends and family.
Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, May 4, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH using the Carriage House entrance.
Calling hours will also be held on Saturday, May 6, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., immediately followed by a funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m., at St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, 198 Haggetts Pond Road, Andover, Massachusetts.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
