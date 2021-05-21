MISSOULA, Mont. — David George Wheeler passed away at Providence Saint Patrick’s Hospital, Missoula. Montana, on May 9, 2021.
David, a resident of Poulson, Montana, was born in Laconia, New Hampshire, on January 28, 1957. In 1991 he moved first to Colorado and then to Montana and established a successful timber framing business.
David was always a passionate big game hunter and fly fisherman in the Rocky Mountains. He spent his days designing and building custom furniture, training his black lab and exhibiting his raw humor, enjoyed by everyone.
He was predeceased by his parents, Albert and Miriam Wheeler of Gilford, NH; older brothers, Carl Wilcken, Dan Wheeler, and sister, Sally Wilcken.
He is survived by his older brother, Tom Wheeler of Dixfield, Maine; and sisters, Mimi Moore of Laconia, NH, and Peg Plourde of Barnstead, NH.
