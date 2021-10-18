FRANKLIN — David Francis Nadeau Sr., 73, of Franklin, NH passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Concord Hospital with his family by his side. He fought a long hard fight for nearly four years.
David was born in Worcester, Massachusetts, on April 12, 1948, to the late Melbourne and Dorothy (Roberts) Nadeau. David attended school in Tilton, later moving to Franklin. In 1972 he married the love of his life, Mary (Fredette). They were just shy of celebrating their 50th Anniversary. He worked at the Tannery in Franklin for years, then went on to pursue Tool and Die making, where he worked for Tangent tool, Aavid engineering, Freudenberg NOK before retiring from Beede Electric in 2015.
David had many enjoyments in life, but none more than his family. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He loved his many family vacations and could often be heard telling stories about different parts of these vacations whether it be Brittney jumping off the rope swing in Aruba, or Tyler tearing it up on the 4-wheelers in the Dominican. He coached little league for years where the kids loved him. He never missed a ball game. He enjoyed his Sunday NASCAR afternoons. David loved long rides in his jeep with his Mary, Liam and Lucy. He looked forward to his weekend lunch dates with Mary and Cindy. He had a great love of the outdoors. He would take whoever he could fishing. He always looked forward to hunting with Dave Jr., and even thought he might get back out in the woods with him this year.
He was predeceased by his parents; his sister Anna; and brothers, Donnie, Joe, Robert, Gene and William.
David is survived by his wife of 49 years, Mary Nadeau of Franklin. His daughters, Cynthia Nadeau of Franklin and Shelly Brewer of Lakeport; his son, David Nadeau Jr. of Sanbornton; grandchildren, Tyler, Brittney, Kyle, Misty and Jillian; and great-granddaughter Jaelyn. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and of course we can’t forget his babies Liam and Lucy.
Calling hours will be Friday, October 22 from 6-8 p.m. at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin NH. Burial will be Monday, October 25 at 10:00 a.m. at the Holy Cross cemetery in Franklin.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in David’s name to the Franklin Animal Shelter, 19 Rescue Rd., Franklin NH 03235.
For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com
