David Eugene Welch, 81, passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021 peacefully at his home surrounded by family after a long period of failing health.
David was born on February 16, 1940 in Manchester, NH. He was the son of Irving and Marjorie Welch, and they primarily resided in Bow, NH before moving to Sanbornton, NH in 1975. In 1962, David married Patricia Young of Bow, NH, and they were married for 59 years. They had two daughters, Jayne and Carrie. As the owner of D.E. Welch Construction and Broadview Farm, David spent many hours working the ground and caring for his animals. As a dairy and hog farmer, he spent many a night in the barn delivering piglets and enjoying every minute with his animals. In the spring of 1998, David and Patricia made the move to Hollow Rock, TN.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Irving and Marjorie Welch; a brother, John Potter of Kemah, TX; and a sister, Phyllis Clairmont of Laconia, NH.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Welch of Hollow Rock, TN; two daughters, Jayne Heinz and husband Ken of Huntingdon, TN, and Carrie Hanser and husband Randy of Huntingdon, TN. Both Ken and Randy were loved as sons in David’s eyes. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Matthew Kimball and his wife Jayme of Jacksonville, FL, Allison Kimball, Trinity Hanser and Alexia Hanser, all of Huntingdon, TN, and Makayla Turpenning of Middletown, CT; three great-grandchildren, Aiden Kimball, Aubree Kimball, and Jayce Murphy; his family from Middletown, CT; his lifelong best friend, Mark Ansart of Colorado Springs, CO; and many other family members and friends.
At the family’s request, there will be no services and the burial will be private.
Dilday-Carter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements 731-986-8281 or www.dilday.com.
