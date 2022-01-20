FRANKLIN — David E. Vaillancourt Sr., 75, of Franklin, died at his home on January 18, 2022.
He was born in Rochester, NH on June 25, 1946 the son of Joseph and Eleanor (Abbott) Vaillancourt. He was raised in Belmont and graduated from Belmont High School in 1964.
Dave worked for the State of NH Department of Transportation Traffic Bureau for 21 years retiring at age 62. He later worked at Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen in security and maintenance.
Dave was a life member of the Laconia Elks Lodge #876. He had many friends and had a friendly way about him.
Family members include his daughter, Lisa Prentice of Franklin.
Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Laconia.
Donations in memory of Dave may be made to the Franklin Animal Shelter, 19 Rescue Rd. (PO Box 265), Franklin, NH 03235
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com
