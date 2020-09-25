David Dickson Gray passed away on December 8, 2019, following a long illness.
David was born on January 7, 1945, in Washington, D.C. He grew up in Ashland, NH, and attended the Ashland school system. David enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving two tours in Vietnam. While serving in Vietnam with the 273rd and 652nd Assault Helicopter Company David was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for extraordinary heroism while participating in aerial flight, as well as several air medals with valor designation. Upon his discharge, David lived and worked in the Laconia area.
He spent several years in Ashland where he was a member of the American Legion Dupuis-Cross Post 15 and enjoyed being around family, especially playing cards with his many nieces, nephews, cousins and his Aunt Pat Provencher. He recently moved to Kansas City, Missouri, to be with his foster son, Benjamin Thomas.
David was predeceased by his mother, Desmond G. Potter; brother, Bryan F. Potter; and sister-in-law, Eleanor Potter.
He is survived by his brother Patrick (Rick) and wife Beverly Nobley of Ashland, NH; sister, Gaylen and husband Larry Lange of Elm Mott, TX; sister, Penni and husband Larry Matthews of Ocala, FL; brother, Dana Potter of Jacksonville, FL; brother, Lance Potter of Manchester, NH; sister, Debra Potter of Holderness, NH; sister-in-law, Fay Potter of Franklin, NH; foster son, Benjamin Thomas of Kansas City, MO; and 16 nieces and nephews.
David will be interred in the NH Veteran's Cemetery in Boscawen, NH, on October 9, 2020, at 10:30 a.m.
