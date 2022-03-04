LACONIA — David A. Sirois, Jr., 88, of Amherst Court, died Thursday, February 24, 2022 at his home.
David was born December 21, 1933 in Pawtucket, RI, to David A. Sirois Sr. and Anne (Conn) Sirois.
David was a US Army Korean War veteran serving two years. After leaving the Army as a Corporal, he served in the Honor Guard at the American Legion, Post 15, in Ashland.
He worked with the Teamsters for 30 years with Local 251 in Providence as a heavy equipment and crane operator. Later, at the Laconia State School, he worked as an adaptive equipment and technology technician until he retired. David then worked for Center Harbor's Chamber of Commerce as a Booth Attendant. He received an Ambassador Certificate from SNHU in 2002 for his services.
He and Aline enjoyed their winters in Florida for 15 years. They also loved New England beaches in the summer months, rides in the mountains and country roads in beautiful New Hampshire.
David leaves behind his son, Douglas A. Sirois, and his wife Stacie, of Laconia; and grandchildren, Rebecca Sirois Lettman and Duncan Sirois. He is predeceased by his parents; his wife Aline (Auclair) Sirois; his son, Dennis Sirois; and his sister, Ann Dufort.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the St. Andre Bessette Parish - Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH.
Graveside services will be follow at 1:00 p.m. at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen in the spring.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
