WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Daniel "Dan" Bauwens, 47, of West Sacramento, CA, passed away unexpectedly on February 5, 2021.
Dan was born January 21, 1974 in Holyoke, MA, the son of Thomas Bauwens and Ann (Savino) Thanos.
He grew up in Pittsfield/Monson, MA and San Ramon, CA, and was a graduate of Del Amigo High School in Danville, CA. In his 20s, Dan's need for autonomy prompted him to form his own business. He had a very successful career as a private investigator, operating his own business for over 22 years.
Dan’s infectious smile would light up a room as soon as he walked in. He was a big animal lover, especially dogs and sloths. Dan was an avid Pittsburg Steelers and Boston Red Sox fan and always looked forward to fantasy baseball season.
Dan will be missed dearly and will always be remembered as a caring and loving individual.
Dan is survived by his mother, Ann Thanos, and her husband, Frank of Sanbornton; his brother, Matt Bauwens and his wife Stephanie, of Spring, TX; his nephews, Austin and Ryan Bauwens; his nieces, Jasmine Pielecha and Adrianna McCabe; and many dear friends. Dan is predeceased in life by his father, Thomas Bauwens, and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Dan's name to the Franklin Animal Shelter, PO Box 265, Franklin, NH, 03235.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.