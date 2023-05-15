THORNTON — Damon Harlow Boone, 72, passed away unexpectedly in his home Thursday, May 4.
Boone was dearly loved by his wife Anne Marie Ilacqua of Quincy, Massachusetts. Boone and Anne Marie met while working together at the Woodstock Station in 1986. Though his passing was sudden, there is solace in knowing that they shared an eternal love and devotion that never waned.
He will be deeply missed by his brother-in-law, Joseph J. Ilacqua of Quincy, Massachusetts. Boone easily acknowledged Joe's right to dignity and treated him with compassion. Their friendship was filled with kindness and respect.
Boone was born in Abington, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 26, 1951. He is predeceased by his parents, Robert Boone and Joan (Damon) Boone.
Boone spent many years working as a line cook in Plymouth, Massachusetts, then Woodstock. In later years he worked outdoors as a greenskeeper in Woodstock and Thornton. He made many friends along the way. Once retired, he enjoyed a tranquil life at home. He would make sure to have dog treats with him as he walked down to check the mail, always ready to run into his favorite neighbor, Ranger. Before Ranger, there was Walker, two golden retrievers who loved seeing him.
Boone was a horse racing enthusiast. When he was young he would go to the track with his father. He enjoyed trips to Saratoga Race Course in the summer and spending holidays at Rockingham Park Race Track in New Hampshire while Anne Marie continued south to Massachusetts to spend the holiday with her family.
All are invited to a gathering in memory of Boone at the Woodstock Station in North Woodstock, on Wednesday, May 17, 2 to 4 p.m.
A heartfelt thank you to all of the EMTs and first responders for doing everything they could for Boone. In lieu of flowers, donate to the Campton-Thornton Fire Rescue.
