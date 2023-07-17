Cyrus C. Gray, 96

Cyrus C. Gray, 96 

ASHLAND — Cyrus Clinton Gray of Ashland, passed away at the age of 96 on July 4. He was born in Plymouth on Dec. 15, 1926, to the late Earl L. Gray and Rena B. Gray.

Cyrus, also known as "Clint," attended school in Plymouth until 1941. At this time his family moved to Ashland where he graduated from Ashland High School with the class of 1945. In November of 1945, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and upon graduation served with the third infantry regiment. He was sent to Camp Croft in South Carolina for basic training, attended school to become a medic, and was then attached to the 78th Lightning Division in Berlin, Germany. Upon his discharge, and under the GI Bill, Cyrus attended Coyne Electrical School in Chicago, Illinois. He received his diploma in July of 1947.

