Cyrus C. Gray, 96 

ASHLAND — Cyrus Clinton Gray of Ashland, passed away at the age of 96 on July 4. He was born in Plymouth on Dec. 15, 1926, to the late Earl L. Gray and Rena B. Gray.
Cyrus, also known as "Clint," attended school in Plymouth until 1941. At this time his family moved to Ashland where he graduated from Ashland High School with the class of 1945. In November of 1945, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and upon graduation served with the third infantry regiment. He was sent to Camp Croft in South Carolina for basic training, attended school to become a medic, and was then attached to the 78th Lightning Division in Berlin, Germany. Upon his discharge, and under the GI Bill, Cyrus attended Coyne Electrical School in Chicago, Illinois. He received his diploma in July of 1947.
In September of 1949, Cyrus and Anita S. Simoneau of Plymouth, married. He had pledged the very first day meeting Anita in 1947 that they would be wed. He kept his word, and they enjoyed 73 years together as a loving couple.
In 1950, they made Ashland their permanent home. Cyrus worked for L.W. Packard Woolen Mill as a loom technician for over 40 years. In addition, he also worked on the Lawson Glidden Sr. farm, helped install electrical wiring in many houses and plowed snow during the winter months. He was never one to be afraid of hard work.
Some people may remember Clint, in his “White Moon Boots,” operating the Glidden Ski Tow in the '60s and '70s. He was dedicated to the hill and would run “The Tow” no matter the weather. He would spend hours packing the snow with the old orange Sno-Cat and then attend to the weekend operation — sitting at the top of the hill, tipped back in an old wooden chair and whistling, as he watched skiers safely disembark from their ride up the rope tow. In May of 1974, he was presented an award from the Ashland Booster Club for his “Dedicated service to our youth program.”
Cyrus was a 70-year member of the American Legion and a dedicated member of Dupuis Cross Post. He was part of the Honor Guard, Rifle Squad and Scholarship Committee. He also served as the finance officer for several years. He was honored to carry the United States flag in innumerable Memorial Day services and in Ashland's Fourth of July parade.
In the 1990s, Cyrus was a member of the Amoskeag Rowing Club in Hooksett, where he would skull on the Merrimack River in the early morning hours. He was recognized by the club in 1995 for his efforts in helping to make the club thrive.
In March of 1997, Cyrus was recognized by the State of NH Department of Parks and Recreation for his volunteer work at Cannon Mountain in Franconia. It was noted that “… you would arrive at the Peabody Lodge by 5:30 a.m. to shovel walkways and decks to ensure a safe, enjoyable day to all visitors to the area. You built benches and ski and snowboard racks. In the buildings are display racks, coat racks, ski shop racks and trail map boxes — all made at your own expense. Cannon Mountain people are fortunate to experience both — a special place and a very special man.” And, in May of 1998, he was awarded the Arthur Tufts Distinguished Citizen Award, again for his dedication to the State of NH Division of Parks and Recreation. An avid skier, Cyrus skied until his 90th birthday, where he took his last Cannon run with his granddaughter, Lacey Clark.
The outdoors was his playground — hunting, mowing hay fields, cutting firewood for the winter, gardening, hiking and camping in the White Mountains, climbing Mount Washington in all seasons — and so much more. He enjoyed it all.
Always an avid reader, the librarians of the Ashland Town Library were all an immense help in selecting books they knew he had an interest in. He very much appreciated the library and wanted his thanks extended to all of you.
Family members include his wife of 73 years, Anita S. Gray; children, Karen Guyotte (Jack) of Warner Robins, Georgia, Dean Gray (Fay) of Rumney, Louella LaBrie (David) of Campton, Judy Gray (partner Paul Sionni) of Cranston, Rhode Island, Heidi Niles (Ronald) of Ashland, and Linda Smith (Roy) of East Concord; and 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Extended family members include Christopher Randall (Gwen) of Ashland. He is survived by one sister, Patricia Provencher of New Hampton.
Cyrus was predeceased by his parents, his one-day-old son Earl J. Gray, and his 3 year old grandson, Raymond Gray; also, his three sisters and their husbands, Desmond Potter (Frank), Jean Downing (Charles), and Merle Ross (Fred).
In lieu of flowers, consider donations to the American Legion Dupuis Cross Post #15, P.O. Box 423, Ashland, NH 03217.
Service calling hours will be on Friday, July 21, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Dupuis Funeral Home, 11 Hill Ave., in Ashland. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 22, at 11 a.m., in Green Grove Cemetery, Main Street, in Ashland.
