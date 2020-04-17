FLORIDA — Cynthia Mae Nichols passed away on March 27, 2020, in Florida.
She was the daughter of the late Donald Jacques and Janet Jacques from Laconia.
She was a beautiful woman with a beautiful soul and such a loving and caring energy. She put up a gallant fight and now she can rest in peace. She’s going to be missed by so many.
There will be no services.
