BELMONT — Curtis Arthur Appleyard of Belmont, NH, passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, from complications of liver cancer.
Curtis was born on April 13, 1950 in Washington, D.C. The second son of Curtis and Barbara Appleyard, he grew up in Larchmont, New York, graduating from Mamaroneck High School in 1968. He attended Ricker College in Houlton, Maine, earning his bachelor’s degree in History, and that is where he met his wife, Karen. They were married July 27, 1974 in New Gloucester, Maine.
Curtis started his professional career in the Insurance industry, but after 13 years he transitioned to a Rural Letter Carrier with the U.S. Postal Service for which he retired in December of 2017 after 25 years of service.
Since the mid 1980s Curtis was an active member of Scouting starting when his son, Sean, joined the Cub Scouts in 1986. He followed his son through the advancement into Boy Scouts where he served on several committees, and watched Sean achieve the rank of Eagle Scout.
Starting in 2003, Curtis had been a member of the Bristol Baptist Church where he served on several boards.
Curtis was also a licensed amateur radio operator. He enjoyed getting on the air while he was driving up and down the East coast between his homes in New Hampshire and Florida. He was a member of two clubs: Central NH Amateur Radio Club, and Martin County Amateur Radio Association of Florida. His call sign, KA1DPZ will surely be missed.
Remaining family consists of wife Karen, who still resides in Belmont, New Hampshire. Brother Russell, who lives in Massachusetts with his wife Megan. Son Sean Towne, who resides in Arundel, Maine, with his wife Kara, two daughters Libby and Mayson and son William. Caroline Thurber, who resides in Belmont, New Hampshire, with her husband Keith.
Visiting hours will be held at Bristol Baptist Church, on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at one o’clock, Memorial Services to follow at two o’clock. Following the services, the family is putting together a Celebration of life. If you would like to attend, please RSVP to Caroline Thurber via cjthurber16@gmail.com
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Bristol Baptist Church or Wannalancit District of Daniel Webster Council Boy Scouts.
Emmons Funeral Home 115 South Main Street Bristol, NH is assisting the family with the arrangements. For online condolences visit: EmmonsFuneralHome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.