Clarence E. Dennison, 84

GILFORD — Clarence Elliott Dennison “Denny,” 84, passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Concord Hospital-Laconia.
Denny was born on July 10, 1937 in Machias, ME, to the late Clarence Arnold Dennison and Josephine Drew.
In his earlier years, he was raised in East Machias, Maine and after graduation he married his high school sweetheart, Joan Page. He then joined the U.S. Navy and while there, he served on five aircraft carriers, the last being the USS Saratoga. After serving seven years in the navy, he cross trained into the U.S. Air Force because he missed family life. Denny spent his final 23 years of active duty in the Air Force. The highlights of his Air Force career were assignments in England and Alaska. He retired from the service in 1985 with the rank of Chief Master Sergeant and received many awards and medals including the bronze star.
After his military career, Denny worked for 13 years with the U.S. Postal Service as a city carrier in Laconia. He continued on the Sophie C mail boat delivering mail to some of the islands on Lake Winnipesaukee. He retired from the USPS in 1998.
After retiring from the post office, Denny and Joan spent the winter months in Claremont, Florida where he worked wearing his final uniform as a guide at Animal Kingdom in Disney World.
Denny and Joan had many close friends throughout their lives and they visited and communicated with them often. They enjoyed square dancing and camping with family and friends.
They also enjoyed weekly trips on the MS Mount Washington on Lake Winnipesaukee. During their later years they enjoyed sitting by the canal watching all the boats pass by on nice summer evenings.
Denny leaves behind his two loving daughters, Wanda Floyd and D’Ann Dennison; six grandchildren, Christopher, Aaron, Bethany, Hayley, David and Lindsay. Also two great-granddaughters, Amy and Lacey. In addition to his parents, Denny was predeceased by his beautiful wife, Joan Page Dennison; many brothers, sisters, nephews and nieces. After 63 years of marriage, they are together again. Marriage is for a lifetime and love is forever.
There will be no calling hours.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Andre Bessette Parish at Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH.
Burial will also be held on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 12:00 noon, at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.