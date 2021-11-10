BELMONT — Christopher J. Rhodes, 63, of Belmont, NH, died peacefully in his sleep in the comfort of his home Friday, October 29, 2021, following a courageous two-month battle with cancer. He was lovingly cared for by his wife in his final weeks.
Chris was born in Laconia, NH, November 18, 1958, to the late James and Carolyn (Silva) Rhodes. With the exception of a short period of residency in New Jersey, he was a lifelong resident of Belmont and had a lengthy career as a CDL driver.
Chris was a talented man who took great pride in his home. He skillfully remodeled room after room of his house, building additions and renovating other areas almost entirely on his own. In his spare time, he enjoyed keeping his mind engaged with extensive reading and solving crossword puzzles.
He shared his home with two dogs, Bruin, and his "little buddy" Brody. He also had three cats that held vigil beside Chris throughout his illness. Above all else, Chris adored his wife, Kelly. He took great joy in making her happy. The love they found in each other in the second season of their lives was unmatched and neither took for granted how lucky they were to be together.
Chris leaves his loving wife and best friend of seven years, Kelly; his brothers, Joseph Rhodes and wife Susan, and James Rhodes and wife Pat, all of Belmont; his sister, Kathy Connolly and husband Steven of Alabama; his daughter, Carly Bournival and husband Kevin of Goffstown; his son, Craig Rhodes and wife Samantha of Laconia; and stepdaughter, Nicole Garland and husband Matt of Andover. He was the proud grandfather to eight grandchildren, four of whom he had a very close relationship with.
An oceanside Celebration of Life will be held in the spring.
The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.csnh.com.
