LACONIA — “C.J.” Charlotte M. Fugere, 71, of White Oaks Road, died on Monday, September 20, 2021, after a long battle with illness at Concord Hospital-Laconia with her loving family by her side.
C.J. was born on April 8, 1950 in Laconia, the daughter of Lyman “Pete” and Thelma (Leonard) Jenot. At the age of 24 she moved to California with her baby daughter of two weeks old to be with the love of her life. From there they started a family filled with love and many adventures. She remained in California for 15 years before moving back to NH and settling down in Belmont for 30 years. She worked for Olga Co. as a quality manager, Week's Restaurant, Linda's Diner, Interlakes Dairy Bar, Water Street Café, and R & K Machine with her family.
C.J. loved to play in her gardens and flowers, loved to take family trips, camping, shopping, doing her family tree and genealogy, playing Mrs. Claus with her husband who played Santa for under privileged children, enjoyed visiting children in hospitals and nursing homes, but most of all she loved being with her family and spending time making memories with her great grandchildren. No matter how much pain she was in, her grandchildren always put a smile on her face and love in her heart. She believed there was no better place to be than with her family. C.J. was the most unselfish person and always put everyone before herself. There was nothing she would not do for anyone.
C.J. is survived by her daughter, Melissa Hill and her husband, Rick; her grandchildren, Ricky Hill and partner, Melissa Kiver and Katelyn Hill and her partner, Ian Guertin; her great-grandchildren, Brandi and Carson; her brothers, Allen Jenot and his partner, Bobbi-Jo, and John Jenot; her sisters, Marilyn Boucher, and her husband, Todd, Patricia Perry and her husband, Donald; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Robert “Fudge” Fugere; her brothers, Leon Jenot and Fred Jenot; and her sisters, Roseanna Jenot, Shirley Jenna, and Irene Lavalle.
Calling Hours will be held on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m., in the Carriage House at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
A Graveside Service for C.J., and her husband Fudge, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
