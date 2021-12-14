FRANKLIN — Charlotte Mae Clifford Lavertu, 88, went home to be with the Lord on December 12, 2021. She was born August 16, 1933 in Hampstead NH, the daughter of Clyde Clifford and Violet Morrill Clifford Hinds.
Charlotte attended Franklin schools. She married John G. Lavertu March 31, 1951. Charlotte was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She also loved all the children she cared for in her home daycare for over 60 years. In her later years she was employed by Salvatore's Restaurant and Dunkin Donuts. Charlotte was a faithful attendee at Calvary Independent Baptist Church for many years.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband John. Charlotte is survived by her children, Susan LaFlamme and her husband Richard, Bristol NH; Richard Lavertu and his wife Jackie, Franklin NH; Kenneth Lavertu and his wife Robin, Greeley CO; Brenda Clough, Greeley CO; Kathy Charbono and her husband Thomas, Franklin NH; Debra Unruh and her husband Doug, Granger IN; Michael Lavertu, Franklin NH; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, December 16 at Calvary Independent Baptist Church, School Street, Tilton, NH.
A private interment will be held later at NH Veterans' Cemetery, Boscawen, NH.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements and an online guestbook is available at www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.