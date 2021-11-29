LACONIA — Charles W. Collins, 86, of Long Bay Drive, died on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at his home.
Charles was born on June 16, 1935 in Lawrence, MA, the son of Charles and Dot (Fitton) Collins.
Charles served for four years in the USMC and was an attorney for many years practicing law in Milwaukee, WI, and San Diego, CA.
Charles enjoyed traveling, especially to Europe and South America, and he was an avid reader and gardener.
Charles is survived by Marilyn McCafferty, his loving partner of 15 years; his children, Scott Collins and his wife Pam, Carrie Collins, Danny Collins and his wife Irma, and Jean, and her husband, Randall Sargent; Marilyn's children, Christine Legacy and Sean Aiken; five grandchildren, Dylan, Caitlin, Anthony, Layla, and Olivia; Marilyn's two grandchildren, Kayla and Ana; his brother, Donald Collins; and his beloved dog, Banjo.
A Calling Hour will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021, from 10:00 a.m.-10:45 a.m. in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 4, 2021 at St Andre Bessette Parish - Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH.
Burial will be held in the Dearborn Memorial Park in Poway, California.
In lieu of flowers, you may choose to make a memorial donation in Charles' name to a charity of your choosing.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
