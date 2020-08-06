PLYMOUTH — Charles Bowles Durgin, 98, of Plymouth, died at his home on August 5, 2020, after a period of declining health.
Born in Plymouth Hospital, in Campton, on September 19, 1921, he was the son of Paul Stephen and Gladys J. (Dinsmore) Durgin.
Charles was a life-long resident of Plymouth and was a graduate of Plymouth High School, class of 1939. He was also graduated from the former Laconia Business School, in Laconia, NH.
Charles served his country during World War II, in the Army Air Corps, joining January 23, 1942. He was stationed in the Middle East. After the war, he returned home and went to work at the Livermore Falls Paper Mill, in Campton. He moved on to driving a tank truck for Mobil Oil Company, in Concord, NH and Portsmouth, NH. His next step was owning his own fuel oil company business in Plymouth, Durgin Oil Co. After eight years, he sold the business and purchased a gas station on South Main Street, in Plymouth, selling gas and servings cars and trucks. In 1980, he sold South Main Street Service Station. He then went to work for Plymouth State College and was responsible for serving the college’s fleet of vehicles.
Charles hobby was keeping records on the weather. He did this for over 45 years, and many depended on him for the weather forecast.
Charles was a charter member of the Plymouth Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge 2312, in Holderness, and a 60-year member of the American Legion Post 66, in Plymouth. He was a 70-year member of the former Olive Branch Lodge #16, now the Chocorua Lodge #83, in Holderness, the Trinity Lodge #2 Royal Arch Masons, Horace Chase Council #4, Mt. Horeb Commandry #3, and a 50-year member of the Bektash Shriners Temple, in Concord where he worked their Bingo night for many years. He was an 80-year member of the Campton Grange and the Mt. Livermore Grange, in Holderness, the Cardigan Lodge IOOF, in Bristol, having joined in Concord and belonging to for over 60 years. Charles was the oldest member of the Plymouth Congregational Church, joining in March of 1937.
Charles was predeceased by his wife of 35 years, Elizabeth “Betty” (Bell) Durgin, who died in 1998, and a brother George Durgin, who died in 2001.
Charles is survived by his daughters, Sandra Manson and her husband Gary of Campton, Shirley Gregory and her husband Patrick of Alexandria, AL, Barbara Conneally and her husband Michael of Auburn, NH, 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren, his sister Mary Durgin of Campton, nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held in the Riverside Cemetery, Fairgrounds Road, Plymouth, on Monday, August 10th, at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Russell and Rev. Cynthia Petrie, pastors of the Campton Congregational Church, will officiate.
Memorial donations may be made to the Pemi-Baker Health and Hospice, 101 Boulder Point Drive, Plymouth, NH. 03264.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes, in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family with the arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
