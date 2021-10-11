Cecile Bolduc, 90

BELMONT — On Wednesday, October 7, 2021, our mother Cecile Bolduc joined our Dad and brothers — Norman, Richard, and John — in heaven. She was just four days shy of her 91st birthday.
Cecile Albina Simoneau was born on October 11, 1930, to the late Donat and Lucille Spenard Simoneau. She was born and raised in Laconia and attended Sacred Heart School then Laconia High School. It was there, in her freshmen year, that she met a young boy who asked to walk her home. They were married July 15, 1950 and walked together until the day he left us — 67 years of marriage and seven children later.
Our Mom had many jobs, including at the Laconia Savings Bank and for the state of New Hampshire, but she would most want to be remembered for her roles as wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was a member of the Friendly Club, Altar and Rosary Society, and Saint Joseph’s Parish in Belmont. She valued her lifelong friends and they cherished her. In her younger years, she never turned down a good time. She and our Dad could dance the jitterbug like no others.
She had a laugh that was contagious, a smile that filled her face, and, despite her feet not quite reaching the floor from her chair, a presence that filled the room. She was happiest among her family and ever-loyal rescue dog, Gretchen. She loved them all greatly. In later years, her love turned to grief for those departed too soon. Cecile may have succumbed to a broken heart. But we are comforted knowing that she and Dad are once again walking each other home.
Cecile is survived by her sister, Claire DeRoy; daughters, Karen (Tim) Burke of Sanbornton, Terry (Roy) Roberts of Belmont, and Kathleen (Roger) Davis of Alton; one son, James (Jessica) Bolduc of Gilmanton; and daughter-in-law, Lois Bolduc of Belmont.
Cecile was blessed with 11 grandchildren: Christina Bolduc of Jaffrey; Martha (Jason) Hughes of Campton; Owen (Kim) Burke of Amherst; Jill Smith of Belmont; Beth (Joel) Connolly of Manchester; Lindsay (Jason) Bolduc of Concord; Kristin (Scott) Raymond of Belmont; Chelsea (Andrew) Croteau of Chichester; Alison (Brett) Davis of York, Maine; Trask (Aurélien) Riclet-Roberts of Paris, France; and Annie (Todd) Taylor of Manchester.
Cecile is also blessed with 22 great-grandchildren: Brian and Rachael Weeks; William Barlow; Ryan Hardy; Colin, Keegan, Cecilia and Kiera Burke; Madison and Amelia Smith; Juliette, Lincoln, and McAuley Bolduc; Ethan and Tyler Croteau; Bradley, Claire, and Noah Davis; Reid, Samuel, and Will Raymond; and Cecilia Taylor.
In addition to her parents, Cecile was predeceased by her husband, Norman P. Bolduc Sr.; and sons, Monsignor Norman P. Bolduc Jr., Richard Bolduc, and John Bolduc. She was also predeceased by her brothers, Maurice and Raymond; and sisters, Rita and Rachel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Andre Bessette Parish at Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH, 03246.
A Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia, NH.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
