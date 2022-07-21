MEREDITH — Cassandra VanVeghten, 39, of Dracut, Mass., died July 20, 2022, after a long struggle with cancer. Born August 7, 1982, she was the daughter of Rudy and Cheryl VanVeghten of Meredith.
She was a member of the Inter-Lakes High School, Class of 2001, and participated on the school’s state championship girls’ cross-country ski team. She graduated with honors from Northeastern University, Boston, in 2007, receiving her Bachelor of Arts degree in graphic arts with a specialization in photography. Since her graduation, she worked in the field of graphic arts with Blue Raven Technology of Wilmington, Mass., and OEM XS, Inc., of Salem, NH In addition to her passion for photography, she enjoyed gardening and outdoor activities.
