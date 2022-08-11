Cary J. Corkin

GILFORD — Cary J. Corkin died suddenly in Gilford on August 8, 2022, after a perfect start of the day: Breakfast at home, a walk with his wife Nancy and dog Parker, a ride on his Honda Ruckus to the Governor’s Island tennis courts, and a tennis lesson on the red clay courts he loved to play on since his early teens. He was 71.

Quite simply, Cary was a wonderful human being… the warmest, sweetest, kindest man we have ever known. Born in Boston to Alvan and Harriet Corkin on July 3, 1951, Cary attended The Rivers School, Brown University and the University of Denver before moving back to Boston to work for, and eventually lead, The Entwistle Company for his entire career.

