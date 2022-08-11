GILFORD — Cary J. Corkin died suddenly in Gilford on August 8, 2022, after a perfect start of the day: Breakfast at home, a walk with his wife Nancy and dog Parker, a ride on his Honda Ruckus to the Governor’s Island tennis courts, and a tennis lesson on the red clay courts he loved to play on since his early teens. He was 71.
Quite simply, Cary was a wonderful human being… the warmest, sweetest, kindest man we have ever known. Born in Boston to Alvan and Harriet Corkin on July 3, 1951, Cary attended The Rivers School, Brown University and the University of Denver before moving back to Boston to work for, and eventually lead, The Entwistle Company for his entire career.
Cary profoundly touched the lives of his extended family, friends and co-workers, as well as many who never knew him. As the anchor of the Corkin family, he provided support and guidance to multiple generations. Husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to so many, Cary was universally loved by all. His active commitment to the broader community and especially youth served to enrich so many through his involvement with numerous organizations, including his work as Board Chair of Boys & Girls Clubs of MetroWest and with the Robert Lloyd Corkin Charitable Foundation. He also served on the board of Governor’s Island Club.
There was nothing Cary liked more than endless activities on Lake Winnipesaukee and in Park City with his wife, children, grandchildren and friends. A typical day could include tennis, pickleball, hiking, paddle boarding, boating, riding motor bikes, jet skis or skiing, followed by Nancy’s delicious slow-cooked food back at the house. A perfect day would end with Dairy Queen; many days did. There could never be too many people around or too much fun to be had. Cary leaves a huge void in all of our lives.
Cary is survived by his wife Nancy; his children, Jessica Towl of Acton, Matt and Jill Corkin of Newton and Jack and Ashley Griffin of Phoenix; and his grandchildren, Ryan, Harry, Zoey, Charlie, Adam, Ava, Diego, Alexis and Jezebel; He is also survived by his sister, Amy Golov and her husband Jim; his brother, Steve (Beaver) and his partner Dan Maddalena; his nieces and nephews Samantha, Melissa, Andrew, Spencer and Will; many cousins, and his lifelong best friend, Brad Olch.
A memorial service followed by a celebration of Cary’s life will be held at the Hudson Portuguese Club, 13 Port Street, Hudson, MA, on Thursday, August 18, at 2:00 p.m.
Donations in Cary’s memory can be made to Boys & Girls Clubs of MetroWest, 169 Pleasant Street, Marlborough, MA 01752, or to NEADS World Class Service Dogs, PO Box 1100, Princeton, MA 01541.
Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home, 50 Central Street, Hudson, MA, is assisting the family with arrangements.
