Carolyn Dorff

HOLDERNESS — The soprano section in the celestial choir just got a major upgrade. Early Monday morning, September 19, Carolyn Hudgins Dorff, 63, passed away peacefully in her picturesque home in Holderness, surrounded by family. Much like a fairytale, her life unfolded in distinct chapters. She was born on Christmas Day in 1958 in Norfolk, Virginia, to Phyllis and Bob Hudgins, who shared a passion for sailing, and would often take Carolyn and brother Tom out on the open sea.

After an adventurous childhood, she attended Denison University, where she studied vocal performance. She then moved to North Carolina and started a family, and was a member of her family band the "Tune Mammals." For a decade, she traveled all over the country performing original children’s music with her family, including her three children, Bill, Katie, and Becca. She played countless iconic musical theater and opera roles, obtained a post graduate degree in opera at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, and sang with orchestras and chamber music ensembles. Her myriad of motivating masterful performances led to her landing the lead role, Lily, in the national touring Broadway production of "The Secret Garden."

