FRANKLIN — Caroline Rose Putnam, 78, of Union Avenue, Laconia, NH, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021, at Mountain Ridge Center in Franklin.
Caroline was born on April 14, 1942 in Brattleboro, VT, to the late Albert A. and Diantha (Wright) Putnam.
Caroline enjoyed playing Bingo, taking part in Senior Center trips, Meals on Wheels, adult basic education courses, cross-stitch, knitting, and making cards. She was a member of the St. Joseph Parish in Belmont.
Services will be private.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
