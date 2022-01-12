TOPSHAM, Maine — Caroline K. Russell, 68, of Topsham, Maine (formerly of Meredith, New Hampshire) passed away at Gosnell House in Scarborough, Maine, in mid-December.
Caroline was a generous philanthropist beloved by her church and community. Active at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Brunswick, she faithfully served on vestry, and as clerk and administrative assistant. Through her profound passion for serving and welcoming others, she founded the mission of evangelism and hospitality. By way of her call to abundant giving she funded the expansion of the Episcopal Church’s Sacred Ground program focusing on racial justice and equity to the wider community and national church.
Caroline was a loving Big Sister and helped found and was a board member of Housing Resources for Youth and helmed its pilot. She was also a Friday chef at Midcoast Hunger Prevention Program, on the board of Gathering Place and supporter of Tedford Housing. Her heart for caring for others was felt by many in the community.
Earlier in life she had also been a banker, realtor and florist in New Hampshire, spending about 15 years in Meredith. She earned a BA in Greek and Roman Literature from Tufts University in 1974. In her youth she loved horseback riding and as an Army brat, lived abroad in Germany and Okinawa. Later in life she continued to travel with Africa as a favored locale.
She is survived by her daughter Kayte; sister Kathryn; and brother Dave. Her faithfulness, generous spirit, heart for justice, and straight forward presence will be greatly missed.
If you are so inclined, please consider a donation in her name to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Housing Resources for Youth, The Gathering Place, or MidCoast Hunger Prevention Program, all located in Brunswick, Maine.
Memorial service and interment will be held on June 4, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St Paul’s Episcopal Church, Brunswick, Maine.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.