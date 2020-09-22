GILFORD — Captain Charles H. "Chuck" Coons, 75, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Concord Hospital, after a short illness. His family was by his side, Barbara, his high school sweetheart and wife of 57 years, daughter, Kerri and son, Kevin.
Chuck was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on November 5, 1944, the son of the late Ernest A. Coons and Ruth T. (MacDonald) Coons.
His early years were spent in Lynn, MA, and summers at his family’s lakeside home in West Alton, NH. The family moved to Alton in 1959 and Chuck graduated from Alton High School in 1963. He attended the University of Tampa in Tampa, FL. Barbara, Chuck and Kerri moved back to Gilford in 1966 where Kevin was born. Chuck joined the Laconia Fire Department in 1968 and after 20 years he retired as Captain in 1988.
While in the Fire Department, Chuck served on the Laconia Highway Safety Committee and was one of a group that brought the Ambulance Service to the Fire Department. For his efforts, he was named Fire Fighter of the year. He served as president three times at the Local 1153 Laconia Professional Fire Fighters Union and served many years as a member of the Firefighters Contract Committee.
Upon his retirement, Barbara and Chuck moved back to Gilford on Tannery Hill Road. During his retirement Chuck was a member of the Gilford Rotary Club, where he worked on the Tannery Hill Covered Bridge and the Glendale Town Dock Shelter. He was also a secretary to the Gilford Conservation Commission and past secretary to the Gilford Historic District Commission where he served on the Book Committee that produced the Gunstock Parrish, History of the Town of Gilford. Chuck was a member and served as a Trustee to the Winnipesaukee Yacht Club.
Chuck’s early summers were spent with the Alton Bay H2O Ski Club where he participated in weekly ski shows and numerous ski jumping competitions. His retirement job was at Fays Boat Yard where he worked on wooden boats, rigged sailboats, and managed the ships store. He retired again in 2003 to enjoy his gardens, his dogs and his grandchildren, Cassie and Keegan. He was especially proud of his 200+ hybrid daylily collection. He spent many hours on the porch in his rocker watching the bird feeders and smoking his cigars. He was a frequent visitor to the Gilford Library reading over 150 books per year. Through his many surgeries and recoveries, he maintained a sense of humor. Chuck was a lifelong Kennedy liberal democrat, which led to many lively discussions with his republican friends.
Chuck is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara (Appleyard) Coons; a daughter, Kerri King and her husband Gregg King; son, Kevin Coons and his wife, Chris Quinlan Coons; his grandchildren, Cassie Coons and Keegan Coons; and one niece, Cheri Christianson Smith and her husband Steve Smith. He was predeceased by his sister, Marcia Christianson of Colorado Springs, CO.
At his request there will be no calling hours or funeral service.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.