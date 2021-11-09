Bryan R. Reece, 34

SANBORNTON — Bryan Robert Reece, 34, of Hale Road, passed away at his home on Saturday, November 6, 2021.
Bryan was born on July 19, 1987 in Laconia, the son of Gregory Reece and Linda Wright.
His biggest love was his children, spending as much time with them as he could. He was an avid sports fan, loving all New England sports teams, and he was a Tampa Bay Bucs fan before it was cool. He was known for his great sense of humor, always loving a good prank. His heart was made of gold.
Bryan was big into skateboarding when he was a kid, a hobby he learned and shared with his father. He loved the ocean and would often take a ride to the beach to watch the sunrise. Some favorite pastimes of his were playing golf, disc golf, and fantasy football, which he wasn't very good at. He leaves behind many lifelong friends that he truly considered his brothers.
Bryan is survived by his parents, Linda Wright of Barnstead, and Gregory Reece and his wife Heather, of Sanbornton; his son, Carter Reece of Pittsford, NY; his daughters, Marlee Reece of Salem, Lawnna McClellan of Laconia, and Chloe Reece of Laconia; his brother William Reece and his wife Abigail, of Franklin; his stepbrother Ryan Mixon of Henderson, NV; and his stepsister Bridget Mixon of Houghesville, MD. Bryan is predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Linda Laramie and her husband Pappy, and Robert Reece Sr., and his maternal grandparents, Louise and Neil Wright.
A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 12:00 p.m., at Blair Cemetery in Campton, NH.
A Celebration of Life will follow, at the Beane Conference Center, 35 Blueberry Lane, Laconia, NH, 03246, from 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in Bryan's name to Navigating Recovery of the Lakes Region, 102 Court Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
