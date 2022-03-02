BRISTOL — Brenda F. Sharp, 78, passed away peacefully with family by her side, Saturday, February 26, 2022 after a period of declining health. She was born in Laconia, the second daughter of H. Barney Adams and Bernice “Bunny” (Swain) Adams Carlson. She was raised in Alexandria and spent much of her life living there as an active member of the community and the Alexandria Methodist Church. Following her graduation from Bristol Memorial High School, she enlisted in the Army. Following her discharge, she returned to Alexandria to raise her children. Brenda loved her work and she cared for patients as an LNA for 10 years at Goldenview Health Care Center and then spent 20 years working for and then retiring from Merrimack County Nursing Home.
During her school days, Brenda was involved in many activities. She was a member of the All State Chorus and was recently inducted into the Newfound Regional High School Athletic Hall of Fame as a member of the 1959-1960 BMHS State Champion Basketball Team.
Brenda was a caregiver to all, not just her patients. Her home was always open to her children’s friends. She was considered a second mom to many. Her whoopie pies and fudge were often requested for any celebrations. Brenda loved Rocky, her horse. Many will remember them as annual participants in all the local parades.
Family was important to Brenda. She enjoyed the opportunity to travel with her daughter Toni. She enjoyed bowling and was a member of a bowling league. Her grandchildren have fond memories of how she taught them all to bowl and outings to go bowling as a family.
She is survived by her daughter, Toni Bachand of Wilton; son and daughter-in-law, Jamie and Sheila Robison of Bristol; grandchildren, Nick, Zach (Tessa) and Abby Robison and Cody and Brandon Bachand; several step-grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter, Vivian Robison. She was predeceased by her sister, Beverly Patten.
Services - Calling hours will be Thursday, March 3, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at the Emmons Funeral Home, 115 South Main Street, Bristol.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Riverside Cemetery in Alexandria.
Brenda was supported with hot meals and social interaction by the owners and staff of Riverside Diner and Cielito Mexican Restaurant. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that you stop into the restaurants and have a meal, tell the staff it is in memory of Brenda.
Please go to www.EmmonsFuneralHome.com to share a memory or leave a personal note for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.