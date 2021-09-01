JOHNSON, Vt. — Brady Roger Gilbert (Gilly) of Johnson, VT, forever 31, passed away August 29, 2021, at his home following a recurring battle with addiction.
Born July 22, 1990 in Franklin, NH, Brady was the healthy, beautiful son of Jeff Gilbert & fiancé Chryss LaRoche and Dedi & Doug Sampson. In his younger years he was a strong athlete, well known for his speed and tenacity.
Brady attended Winnisquam Regional High School where he honed his mechanical and woodworking skills. Brady loved spending time outdoors in nature, especially sharing his passion for fishing with his son Cameron. He enjoyed spending time with his dad at their camp in Ohio and had big hopes and dreams for his future. His plans for a good life were put on hold when he developed a life altering drug addiction.
Despite his challenges, Brady’s charm, beaming smile, and his loving, compassionate personality lit up a room. His family fought alongside Brady, cheering him on when he needed it the most. During the past year, Brady seemed to be triumphing, and his family and friends were thrilled to see him finally emerge from the darkness and begin to enjoy the life he so deserved.
Brady attended Teen Challenge Vermont, a long-term drug treatment program. After successfully completing a six-month restorative program, he stayed on to work as a maintenance supervisor. Brady’s greatest achievement while at the center was envisioning, fabricating, and bringing the woodworking shop to life. The woodworking shop now manufactures gorgeous cutting boards that are sold to raise much-needed funds for the Adult & Teen Challenge Vermont Men’s Center. Brady’s talents will continue to impact the program by helping men who suffer from addiction.
Although Brady fought hard with everything he had, in the end he relapsed and lost his battle. Brady’s passing will leave a huge hole in the hearts of those who loved him and the many who were blessed to know him.
He leaves behind his cherished son, Cameron Gilbert; his devoted parents; his adored sister & best friend Ashley, and her loving husband Christopher Templeton; and his “forever girl” Tiffany DeCarolis, Cameron's mom.
Many of Brady's favorite people include his niece, Ava Alberts; nephew, Corbin Alberts; stepsister, Allison LaRoche; stepbrother, Logan LaRoche; and brother-in-law, Tim Alberts; as well as his grandfather, Roger Gilbert; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who will dearly miss him. He is predeceased by his maternal grandparents, June and Connie Ekstrom; his paternal grandparents, Winnie Gilbert, Roseanne Gilbert, and Leo Gilbert.
The public is invited to join the family at a Celebration of Life for Brady at Park Cemetery in Tilton on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. with a luncheon following.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Teen Challenge, 1296 Collins Hill Rd, Johnson, VT 05656 or Jenna’s Promise 117 St Johns Rd, Johnson, VT 05656.
