LACONIA — Bonni Taylor, a lifetime resident of Laconia, daughter of the late Duncan Taylor and Iva (Witham Taylor) Darling, died peacefully in her home surrounded by her beloved pets on Wednesday, June 16, 2022.
Bonni devoted her life caring for the elderly, first at Laconia State School, then at the Belknap County Home, and finally at the Taylor Community. She was loved by patients and staff alike.
She devoted her heart to her beloved pets. She loved nothing more than taking her dogs to the Taylor Home to cheer the residents. She could be seen daily walking her two standard poodles Merci and Deja throughout Laconia.
She will be dearly missed by her family, her friends and her pets.
Bonni is survived by her sister, Judith (Taylor) Reever and her brother-in-law James Reever. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Timothy Reever, Beth (Reever) Arsenault, Jayme (Reever) Duggan, and Kenneth Reever, Greg Taylor, Elizabeth (Taylor) Dingolo, Lori-Lee (Taylor) Kennedy, Darren Taylor, Thomas Taylor. Bonni is predeceased by her brother, Duncan Taylor Jr.; her stepsister, Betty (Darling) Persons; her stepbrother, James Darling; and her nephew, Todd Taylor.
Bonni did not wish to have services.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in her name to The NH Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247 or to Poodle Rescue CT, PO Box 188, Naugatuck, CT 06770, https://www.poodlerescuect.org/.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
