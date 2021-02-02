GALMOUTH, Mass. — Blanche Yvonne (Morris) Gonsalves, 90, of Falmouth, MA, passed away in her sleep on January 27, 2021, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s. She was a beloved mother, nana, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.
Blanche was born on November 17, 1930 and was the daughter of the late Manuel and Deolinda (Torres) Morris. She was raised and lived her entire life in Waquoit Village in Falmouth. She was a graduate of Lawrence High School, class of 1949, and attended many of her high school reunions. In her earlier years she worked at The Coonamessett Inn and then worked at Augat, Inc. in Mashpee, MA, as a Quality Control Foreman for 30 years until her retirement.
She was the loving wife of the late George Gonsalves (2006) with whom she shared 54 years of marriage. They enjoyed going on cruises and spending time with family and friends. Their journey together was one of unconditional love, respect, and kindness. Blanche and George also volunteered delivering Meals-on-Wheels. She continued this community service on her own even after his passing. Blanche was humble, patient, and kind to everyone she met. Blanche was predeceased by her sister Eleanor Gilbert, a brother, Manuel Morris, and nephew and godchild Dwayne Morris.
Blanche was a faithful and dedicated parishioner of St. Anthony’s Church and volunteered at the rectory. She also devoted many years to the church as a member of the choir. Blanche lived her life and raised her family through devotion to her Catholic faith. St. Anthony’s was like a second family to her. She was an avid bowler and a long-time participant in the Falmouth Women's Bowling League. Though she enjoyed solving Sudoku and crossword puzzles, she especially loved playing cards and board games with her grandchildren. The life lessons she taught them, especially about caring for others, will live on in her memory. She was a one in a million Mother and Nana who will be greatly missed.
Left to honor and remember her are daughter, Karen Hinds of East Falmouth, daughter, Vicki Donovan and her husband Jack of Belmont, NH; son, Tim Gonsalves and his wife Jennifer of Waquoit; her five grandchildren, Ashley Hinds, Brett Donovan, Marissa (Donovan) SantaBarbara and her husband Joe, Casey Gonsalves, Nicole Gonsalves; and her great-granddaughter, Olivia SantaBarbara. She is survived by her brother Milton Morris of Waquoit; and many nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Anthony’s Church, 167 East Falmouth Highway (Rt. 28), East Falmouth, MA, on Thursday, February 4, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Anthony’s Cemetery, East Falmouth, MA
In memory of Blanche’s years of volunteerism to the Meals-on-Wheels program, donations may be sent in her name to Elder Services, 68 Route 134, South Dennis, MA 02660.
The family is grateful and so very thankful to the Golden Crest Assisted Living staff in Franklin, NH, for the kind and compassionate care given to Blanche especially during the pandemic, when it was a challenge for loved ones to visit. For online guestbook, visit ccgfuneralhome.com.
