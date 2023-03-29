Beverly J. Pocock, 90

LACONIA — Beverly June (Gordon) Pocock, age 90 years, 9 months, passed away Sunday, March 26, after a recent decline in health, surrounded by her family’s love.
She was born June 21, 1932, to Donald B Gordon Sr. and Amy Francis (Smith) Gordon in Meredith, where she grew up happily on Plymouth Street, the same street as the love of her life, Lyndol G. (Joe) Pocock. She and Joe married in 1950, one month after she graduated from Meredith Public Schools. After Joe’s military service, they moved to Old Meredith Road, Center Harbor in 1956 and resided there to raise their three daughters, Sharon, Patricia and Gayle. In the early 1990s, She and Joe moved to Moultonborough to retire. Upon Joe’s death, Beverly moved to Bishop Bradley apartments and St. Francis Nursing Home in Laconia.
Beverly was the quintessential stay at home domestic engineer of her era. She spent her life in the devotion and service of her family first, then in her local community. She was a Girl Scout leader, a 4-H leader who taught neighborhood children to cook, sew and knit. She was an active member of the NH Cooperative Extension Group and enjoyed bowling in the 70s in the Meredith Bowling leagues. Beverly worked for a brief time at the Center Harbor Public Library and for E.M. Heath’s clothing store. She cooked every meal for her family, sewed and knitted beautiful clothing, and went on to knit everyone she loved, beautiful sweaters and baby sets to welcome countless new lives into the world. Passing her creative skills to her daughter, Gayle, who hopes to take the knitting torch and carry it on.
Beverly is predeceased by her parents; loving husband, Lyndol "Joe" Pocock; daughter, Patricia Amy (Wilson) Bostwick; sister, Margaret Gordon Scott; brother, Donald B. Gordon Jr.; and beloved niece, Amy Cathleen Doyle.
She is survived by youngest sister, Cheryl Gordon Doyle, who Bev and Joe raised from the age of 12. Also, daughters, Sharon Pocock of Norwood, Massachusetts, Gayle Pocock Hardy and husband James; grandchildren, Angela Wilson and partner Craig Carpenter, Alicia Wilson and partner Nicoy Miller Sr., Christopher Gadomski and partner Marlee Walker, Samuel Gadomski and fiance Nikki Tenaglia, and Charlotte Hardy and partner Olivia Propeck; Great-grandchildren include, Nicoy Jr., Eliana and Levi Miller, Ryland and Colten Carpenter; and much-loved nieces, Lauren, Rebecca and Amanda Doyle and their families. She will be greatly missed by family and friends and all of the wonderful people at St. Francis who became her second family, including good friend, Bob Lemay.
Memorial services will be held Thursday, April 20, at Mayhew Funeral Home in Meredith, calling hours from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with a service immediately following. Interment will be at Oakland Cemetery in Meredith in later spring. Memorial donations may be made to The St. Francis Nursing Home Activities Fund, 406 Court St., Laconia NH 03246.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Meredith and Plymouth are honored to assist the Pocock family with their arrangements. To sign The Book of Memories, go to mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.