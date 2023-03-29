Beverly J. Pocock, 90

Beverly J. Pocock, 90

LACONIA — Beverly June (Gordon) Pocock, age 90 years, 9 months, passed away Sunday, March 26, after a recent decline in health, surrounded by her family’s love.

She was born June 21, 1932, to Donald B Gordon Sr. and Amy Francis (Smith) Gordon in Meredith, where she grew up happily on Plymouth Street, the same street as the love of her life, Lyndol G. (Joe) Pocock. She and Joe married in 1950, one month after she graduated from Meredith Public Schools. After Joe’s military service, they moved to Old Meredith Road, Center Harbor in 1956 and resided there to raise their three daughters, Sharon, Patricia and Gayle. In the early 1990s, She and Joe moved to Moultonborough to retire. Upon Joe’s death, Beverly moved to Bishop Bradley apartments and St. Francis Nursing Home in Laconia.

