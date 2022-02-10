Beverly A. Swain, 72

BRISTOL — Beverly Ann (Mosher) Swain, 72, died on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
Beverly was born December 10, 1949 in Saco, ME, to the late William and Sarah (Palmer) Mosher.
She was a secretary at the Fran-Mort Campground in Kennebunkport, ME.
Beverly loved to sew and make things. She was a great cook and enjoyed teaching others to cook. Her favorite activity was to spend time with her loved ones.
She leaves behind her daughter Sara Folsom of Plymouth; granddaughter, Terri; step-daughter, Pat and her husband Andy, their children, Lindsey and James; and many nieces and nephews. Beverly is predeceased by her parents; husband, Ed Swain; grandson, John; and her eight brothers and sisters.
A Celebration of Life and burial services for Beverly will be held at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
