Betty J. (Carr) Welch died at Forestview Manor in Meredith on Nov. 20, after a long illness.
Born July 11, 1932, in Laconia, she was the daughter of George W. and Florence (Carroll) Carr. Betty grew up in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, and the family moved to Winnisquam in 1939. She attended Tilton schools and graduated from Tilton-Northfield in 1950. As a young adult she helped out at her father’s store, Carr’s Market in Winnisquam.
She attended the University of New Hampshire and graduated in 1954 with a bachelor of arts degree. Betty worked at Irwin Motors in Laconia, and also at the Winnisquam Post Office. At Irwin’s, she met her future husband, Ford Welch Jr., and they married in 1956. They raised four children and resided in Winnisquam. She later became the music teacher at Union Sanborn in Northfield, and Sanbornton Central in Sanbornton. She also taught at the music department at Inter-Lakes as well as Belmont and Sandwich schools. During this time she started her business, Lakeside Music Studio, where she taught lessons at her residences in Winnisquam and Belmont.
Betty served on the building committee for the construction of the First Methodist Church in Gilford and later became the church organist in 1974 until her retirement in 2008. Betty was involved in The Streetcar Company in which she played around 30 shows including “Oliver,” “1776,” “The Sound of Music,” and many others. She started the Lakes Region Singers in 1992 which evolved from the madrigal dinners, and stepped down in 2010. She also sang with Pemigewasset Choral Society and was involved with New Hampshire Federation Chorus with which she was able to travel to China, Australia and New Zealand.
She is survived by her sons, Gary of Gilmanton; Greg and his wife Ellen of Northfield; Peter and his wife Cindy of Belmont; a grandson, Stephen, and his fiance Karin Hakala of Bethleham; as well as many cousins. She was predeceased by her daughter Carol, her husband Ford, and stepson Michael.
A celebration of life for Betty will be at the First United Methodist Church, 18 Wesley Way, Gilford, on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 1 p.m.
