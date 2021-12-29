BELMONT — An Angel was called home on this day, December 23 2021, after a brief illness and her name was Beth. She was also known as Bethann, Miss Beth, Baby and her favorite was Grandma. Beth was the kindest person I’ve ever known! Beth was born in Franklin, NH on May 13, 1970 to Cliffton and Joan Blake and grew up in New Hampton, NH. She resided in Belmont, NH.
Beth made the best cookies, especially when her favorite little helpers were around. She loved her grandkids Carly Lyn, Jordyn Grace and Logan Miles and Finnegan the grand-puppy with all her heart. She loved to play with them and show them the ways of farm life. Beth loved the outdoors riding with her husband on the motorcycle or 4-wheeling with the side by side, or just out fishing in the boat. Beth loved to dance anytime and anywhere. She had a way of finding rainbows and heart shapes in the clouds and loved sunsets. No matter where she was, she would look down and find four leaf clovers and pass them out. Beth had a way of touching people’s hearts with her kindness.
Beth worked for Concord Laconia Hospital for almost 25 years. She was a licensed Beautician graduating from Empire Beauty School. She was involved with the New Hampton Grange #123 and moved over to the Lower Intervale Grange #321. Growing up on the farm she was involved with 4H, Royal Eagles Drum and Drill Corp and helping out her family.
She was survived by the love of her life for 23 wonderful years, Eric Anderson; her son, Corey and his wonderful wife Heather; her three grandkids, Carly, Jordyn and Logan; her sister, Annette and husband Harry Lindenberger; brothers, Andy and wife Edna Blake and Peter and wife Melanie Blake; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
