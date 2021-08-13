LACONIA — Barry Wayne Castillo Sr., 80, passed away peacefully at his home on Aug. 8. His final days were spent surrounded by his family members who will never forget how even despite his pain, he still managed to make us laugh with his corny sense of humor.
Barry was the son of the late Baltizar and Louise (Caruthers) Castillo. He was born in Jamaica, Queens, New York and was one of six children.
Barry proudly served in the U.S. Army. He then went on to work as a sprinkler fitter for Grinell Construction, Local 669. He also worked for Bodycote after retirement.
Barry was a strong, humble and God-fearing man. He loved playing rummy, figuring out crossword puzzles, sharing his “secret” stash of candy with his grandchildren, and watching Law and Order SVU reruns. He also loved singing to his '50s be-bop music and telling stories about his younger years. He told great jokes and enjoyed making people laugh. Most of all, Barry was a giving man who loved his family with all his heart. He was a dedicated ‘Grampy’ and he brought much joy and happiness to everyone’s life and will continue to bring laughter into our lives with all the wonderful memories. How lucky are we to have something that makes saying goodbye so difficult? He will truly be missed by many and we will forever be grateful to him for keeping us smiling. One day we will all be laughing and smiling together again.
Barry is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Linda (Manfred) Castillo; his children Melody Castillo-Jordan, Sandra McCarn, and Barry Castillo Jr.; his grandchildren Andrew and his wife Susan, Evan and fiance Kristin, Collin, Cassidy, Nicholaus, Zachary, and Olivia; his great-grandchildren Aubrey, Connor, and Gunnar; and his grand-dog, Little Bit.
A special thank you for the wonderful caregivers from Granite VNA Hospice and to the very kind volunteer David Barth.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 17, at noon at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH 03303.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
