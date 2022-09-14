Barbara R. Kelley, 92

CONCORD — Barbara Ruth (Felker) Kelley, 92, passed away after a period of declining health on Monday, September 12, 2022, in Concord Hospital in Concord.
She was born July 26, 1930, the daughter of the late Louis K. and Ruth M. (Preston) Felker, and the granddaughter of the first NH Commissioner of Agriculture, Andrew L. Felker and his wife Eva, of Meredith Center Road in Laconia.
Barbara attended Laconia schools and graduated from Laconia High School. After raising her three sons, she enrolled in various courses throughout the area and received an Associate Degree in Secretarial Science. Over the span of 32 years, she worked at Lakes Region General Hospital in the Purchasing Department; at the USDA Soil Conservation Service/Belknap County Conservation District in the Federal Building; in the Probation Department at the Laconia District Court, and as Secretary/Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent of Schools and Assistant Superintendent of SAU 30 at Harvard Street School, where she first entered school when it was an elementary school.
Barbara had many fond memories of growing up on Oak Street in Laconia; swimming at Opechee Park, riding her bike up to her grandparents’ farm to help pick veggies and berries and enjoying “the Good Old Days.” As an adult she was an avid reader and was a patron of the Laconia Public Library, one of her favorite places to visit frequently. She also loved watching Boston sports — the Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics, and recently, even the Bruins. Watching her grandchildren and then great-grandchildren grow up was her greatest joy. She was also an environmentalist and supported the National Wildlife Federation and the Wilderness Society. She believed in protecting this beautiful Earth.
She is survived by her sons, Robert W. Kelley Jr. and his wife Joanne of Gilford, Michael J. Kelley of Belmont, and John D. Kelley of Gilmanton Iron Works; seven grandchildren, Scott Kelley of Laconia, Heidi Kelley of Surprise, Arizona, Audrey and Andrew Shires of Alpharetta, Georgia, Angela and Jon Bossey of Sanbornton, Kristen and Meredith Kelley of Laconia, Keith Kelley of Flint, Michigan, and Thomas Kelley of Gilmanton; her great-grandchildren, Brady and Finn Kelley of Belmont, Ryan and Addie James of Surprise, Arizona, Conner, Ellie and Sam Kelley of Gilmanton and Dylan and Chase Spinney of Alpharetta, Georgia. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her half-brother, Kenneth L. Felker of Northfield; brother, Maurice H. Felker of Londonderry; and sister, Dorothy Provencal of Laconia.
According to her wishes, there will be no calling hours. Instead, please consider donations in her memory. She wanted to protect our planet and be good stewards of the Earth.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
