Barbara Jean Vinzi (Flanders), beloved wife, mother, grandmother "Nana" and friend passed peacefully on January 5, 2021.
Barbara Jean was born June 6, 1932, in Worcester, MA, and grew up in the Holy Cross section of the city. She married the love of her life, Rocco, on December 20, 1952, at Mount Carmel Church in Worcester. Barbara was co-owner and personality behind the successful “Woodshed Restaurant” in Grafton, MA.
In 1979, Barbara and husband Rocco sold the restaurant and permanently moved to their beloved Lakes Region of New Hampshire. There Barbara owned and operated B.J.’s Dancewear & Clothing with her daughter Paula in Center Harbor, NH, until her retirement.
Barbara always felt blessed to have spent the last 35 years of her life with her husband, extended family and friends in her adopted home of New Hampshire. She especially loved long drives through the White Mountains with husband Rocco and spending glorious days out on Lake Winnipesaukee with family and friends.
Barbara will be remembered as a person of profound beauty, both inside and out. She sincerely loved everyone she met and spread joy to all…every day of her life!
She will be missed by her cherished family and all those who knew her.
Barbara is survived by her two children, R. Steven Vinzi and Paula Ann (Vinzi) Johnson; her beloved daughter-in law and grandson, Kerrian-Lee Maher-Vinzi and Maxwell Steven Vinzi; son-in-law, Tom Johnson; the Flanders family, the Bianculli family, the Shay family, the Abbruzzese family, the Spadea family and the Maher family.
Please take a moment to visit her "Tribute Wall" at https://www.paradisfuneralhome.com/obituary/Barbara-Vinzi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.