Barbara Ann Shepard Duguay passed away peacefully on March 9, 2021, a short time after being diagnosed with brain cancer. She was born on December 23, 1936, in Laconia, NH, to Wendell and Virginia (Twombly) Shepard. She grew up in Laconia and Franklin, and resided for many years in Gilmanton.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, knitting, word puzzles, bingo, listening to Charlie Pride music, watching television with her beloved cat, and visiting with her many friends and neighbors at Lake Village Apartments.
She is predeceased by her son, Fred Adams; husband, William Duguay; brothers, Richard Shepard and Alan Durgin; father, Wendell Shepard; and mother, Virginia Durgin.
She is survived and will be greatly missed by her siblings, Dennis Shepard, Fred Shepard, and Alice Milliken; daughter, Nancy; seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
A private memorial service will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Laconia Senior Citizen Center, 17 Church St., Laconia, NH 03246.
