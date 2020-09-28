LACONIA — Audrey J. O'Maley of Laconia, New Hampshire, passed away at the Lakes Region General Hospital on September 27, 2020. She was 90 years old.
Born in Winthrop, MA, she was the beloved daughter of the late Mary (Morrison) and Francis J. O'Maley. A long-time resident of Winthrop, she worked as a secretary for Bank of America for over 25 years. She was also a member of the Laconia Senior Center, the Friendship Club and was a great lover of animals.
She was the dear sister of the late Francis J. O'Maley Jr. and Eileen Campisi. She is survived by several nieces and nephews, and a dear friend of Kathy and Gary Milne of Laconia, New Hampshire.
Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano-O'Maley Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., Winthrop, MA, on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., followed by a funeral mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop, at 11:30 a.m. Services will conclude with the interment in Winthrop Cemetery. For directions or to sign the online guestbook go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com.
