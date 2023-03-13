MEREDITH — Arthur Clough Jr., 86, passed away on March 8, at his home.
Art was born on April 9, 1936, in Portsmouth, the son of the late Arthur C. Clough Sr. and Barbara (Chapman) Clough.
Art was a past district governor of rotary and a past president of the Meredith Rotary Club. He was proud of his involvement with many local and global rotary projects and his dedicated work with the Rotary International Youth Exchange Program as an inbound/outbound parent and program leader for many years. Art led an active church life in both New Hampshire and Florida. He was the manager of E.M. Heath Supermarket in Meredith for many years and was gratified sharing his experience at the UMC Parrish Florida food pantry. He was involved in youth sports as both a coach and an official. An avid scanner jockey and fire engine chaser, Art often brought coffee and doughnuts to the firefighters at all hours of the day and night.
Art was preceded in death by his loving wife and best friend of 61 years, Delphine, on Nov. 3, 2022. They were inseparable in life and service to their various communities at home and abroad.
Art is survived by his daughter, Annette Bacon and partner John; son, Arthur Clough III and partner Lili, son, Roland Clough and partner Cynthia; brother, Richard Clough and his wife Ann; sisterm Mary Ertl and her husband Wolfgang; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by several youth exchange students who still called him “Dad” decades later.
There will be no calling hours.
A celebration of life will be held this spring at the convenience of the family for both Art and Dell.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
